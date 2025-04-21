Making Tacos

Thursday 3rd April was National Burrito Day. Lake Cargelligo Central School and Year 8 students made smashed tacos. Coincidence or great planning? Either way the students enjoyed the process and the results. What a great lunch! Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

