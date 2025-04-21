Making Tacos
Thursday 3rd April was National Burrito Day. Lake Cargelligo Central School and Year 8 students made smashed tacos. Coincidence or great planning? Either way the students enjoyed the process and the results. What a great lunch! Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Close Competition in the Club Mixed Pairs
Condobolin Sports Club Men’s Bowls Steve Brasnett and Mark Marshall [...]
A successful AED and CPR Education Session
By Hayley Egan On Tuesday 1st April, the Ungarie Advancement [...]
Students attend trials
Congratulations to the Condobolin Public School students who attended Lachlan [...]
Concert Fundraiser held at Trundle
Compiled by Hayley Egan On Friday 28th March, a fundraising [...]
Successful opening night
By Hayley Egan JBJ Creative Connections Studio held it’s opening [...]
Skillful Quade
Condobolin Public School student Quade Peterson has been selected in [...]