Making Anzac Biscuits

On Tuesday 9th April, Tottenham Central School Stage 4 & 5 students made ANZAC biscuits with Mrs Ellem as part of their Mathematics and History. Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central Schools Facebook page.

