Latest News
Disconnect delay announced
Telstra has decided to extend its 3G network closure date [...]
Looking back to 1954
Lake Cargelligo Year 3 & 4 class photo in the [...]
Making Anzac Biscuits
On Tuesday 9th April, Tottenham Central School Stage 4 & [...]
Tulli take on Hillston
Tullibigeal Netball teams versed Hillston on Saturday 27th April. The [...]
St Patrick’s Parish students take time to remember
On Thursday 25th April, Trundle St Patrick’s Parish School participated [...]
CHS students particpate in program
On Tuesday, 9 April students Condobolin High school participated in [...]