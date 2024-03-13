Maintenance of nature strips in urban areas

Lachlan Shire Council has released a statement on the maintenance of nature strips in urban areas.

“The nature strip is land between a public road and private property. It is generally the part of the street verge that is grassed and may contain trees,” the statement began.

“While this land isn’t part of a resident’s property, it is well recognised that sharing maintenance of the nature strip between Council and residents provides the best outcome for the community.

“Lachlan Shire Council has a Nature Strips: Mowing, Planting and Landscaping Policy which outlines this shared responsibility. Under this policy, Council maintains street trees but generally relies on residents to maintain grass on the nature strip and ensure their garden plants do not obstruct footpaths or interfere with sightlines for road users.

“Council does not have the resources to maintain all nature strips to the standard residents would like.

“Therefore, we rely on residents to keep nature strips tidy and enhance the appearance of their property.

“Council recognises that some residents may have difficulty maintaining the nature strip adjacent to their property and have no one who can maintain it on their behalf.

“Where the resident is physically or financially unable to undertake the work themselves, they may lodge an application to request that Council maintain the area. Requests are subject to approval.

“Applicants must meet criteria outlined in the policy in order for their request to be approved.

“Residents are encouraged to read the policy so they understand this shared approach to maintenance of nature strips and the circumstances under which Council will maintain the nature strip on a resident’s behalf.

“The policy and application form are available to view on Councils website under Policies,” the statement concluded.

Press Release.