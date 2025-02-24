Maggie’s HSC project to be exhibited
By Hayley Egan
Kinross Wolaroi School student and Trundle local Maggie Anderson has had her HSC Textiles and Design Major Project selected to be exhibited in TexStyle 2025.
Maggie’s work will be featured alongside other textile projects from across the state at Gallery 76 in Concord West from the 2nd March 2025 to 24th April 2025.
Maggie’s HSC project also placed 2nd in NSW in HSC Textiles and Design.
Image Credit: Kinross Wolaroi School Facebook page.
