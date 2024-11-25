Macauley hits half a century
Congratulations to Macauley Packham for making half a century during junior cricket on Saturday, 16 November. He hit some great shots, including 12 fours and one six. He finished not out on 74. Well done, Macauley! Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.
Latest News
Macauley hits half a century
Congratulations to Macauley Packham for making half a century during [...]
Steve part of record breaking team
Lake Cargelligo’s Steve Johnson was part of record-breaking team at [...]
New jackets for CHS Year 12 students
Condobolin High School Class of 2025 Year 12 started their [...]
United in solemn respect for sacrifices given
On 11 November, a day of national commemoration, Condobolin High [...]
Inland Petroleum a major sponsor for local campaign
Inland Petroleum is the major sponsor of the annual #Shop [...]
Completing projects
The Trundle Central School ‘School to Work’ program students have [...]