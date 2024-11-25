Macauley hits half a century

Congratulations to Macauley Packham for making half a century during junior cricket on Saturday, 16 November. He hit some great shots, including 12 fours and one six. He finished not out on 74. Well done, Macauley! Image Credit: Condobolin Junior Cricket Association Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 21/11/2024By

Latest News

Completing projects

24/11/2024|

The Trundle Central School ‘School to Work’ program students have [...]

We recommend