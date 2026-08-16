Luke conquers Yellow Mountain

By Melissa Blewitt

Luke Chellas has claimed victory in the 2026 Yellow Mountain Cross Country, taking out the renowned enduro event in a time of 5:50:12.

He finished just over two minutes ahead of Broc Grabham, who crossed the line in 5:52:37, while Ben Grabham completed the podium with a time of 6:07:07.

James Staniforth finished fourth, followed by Nicolas Tomlinson in fifth, Joshua Harris sixth, Bradley Redman seventh, Corey Banks eighth, Daniel Kennedy ninth and Zac Thornton 10th.

With the win, Chellas will have his name etched onto the Col O’Hara Memorial Trophy.

Jesse Ryan claimed honours in the 250cc class, ahead of Max Pavan and Brock Ritchie.

In the 250cc to 450cc category, Broc Grabham finished first, with Nicolas Tomlinson second and Joshua Harris third.

Luke also topped the Over 450cc division, ahead of Ben Grabham and James Staniforth.

Nathan Brochtrup won the Over 45 Years category, with James Wallace second and Mark Blake third.

Corey Banks claimed the 35 to 44 Years title, finishing ahead of Zac Thornton and Luke Nixon.

Lisa Collyer was the winner of the Ladies category.

The Condo Auto Sports Club and Tottenham Motorcycle Club congratulated all riders who completed the challenging course and thanked the many volunteers and supporters who helped make the

event possible.

The clubs acknowledged the contribution of landholders, fuel stop crews, road crossing volunteers, sweep riders, helicopter crews, officials, the medical team, spectators and committee members, whose efforts ensured the event ran safely and successfully.

The Yellow Mountain Cross Country is an annual enduro motorcycle event run between Condobolin and Tottenham, alternating direction each year. It is traditionally held on the first weekend in August.