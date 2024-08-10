Lucy named Reserve Junior Champion at Trangie Junior Judging Day

Condobolin’s Lucy Miles was named Reserve Junior Champion at the Trangie Junior Judging Day.

The event took place on Monday, 15 July after being delayed by a week due to inclement weather.

Keen competitors from Condobolin, Tottenham, and much further afield to participate in the event.

The following is a Press Release from the organisers of the event.

The second week of the school holidays saw a number of keen young people attend the Trangie Junior Judging Day on Monday, 15 July at NSW DPI’s Trangie Agricultural Research Centre. Competitors ranged in age from 6 to 20 years, and came from near and far for the event, including Gilgandra, Condobolin, Coonabarabran, Bathurst and Dubbo, as well as locals from Trangie, Warren, Narromine and Tottenham. Competitors were given the opportunity to assess beef cattle, meat sheep, Merino sheep, cotton samples, wool fleeces and grain samples, as well as learn more about these agricultural products. Meg Dunford from the NSW DPI School Unit also provided tips on how to structure the public speaking component of junior judging events- a vital skill for all.

This long standing event (one of the trophies dates back to 1940) was a great success, with kids and spectators alike learning plenty from the experts present as well as having a great day with their friends. Many thanks to NSW Farmers for their generous sponsorship of the event, the breeders that provided livestock (Egelabra Merino Stud, Double C Australian Whites and NSW DPI) and companies that provided agricultural products (Graincorp and Quality Wool).

Winners on the day included:

•Overall Champion: Sienna Pearce, Dubbo.

•Senior Champion: Sienna Pearce, Dubbo.

•Reserve Senior Champion: Mary Westwood, Gilgandra.

•Junior Champion: Nelly Tink, Narromine.

•Reserve Junior Champion: Lucy Miles, Condobolin.

•Austin Steer Memorial Award: Olivia Mitchell, Bathurst.

•Sub-Junior Champion Most Enthusiastic Award: Emily Swift, Trangie and William Starr, Tottenham.