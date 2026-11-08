Lucky Zoo Pass winners

Troyson and Jaxxon Richards and Jaspa May were the lucky winners of the Condobolin Argus’ Dubbo Western Plains Zoo Family Pass Giveaway. They are looking forward to seeing animals such as meerkats, hyenas, monkeys and tigers at the Zoo. Mia Noll drew the winner at 12pm on Monday, 12 October at the Condobolin Newsagency.