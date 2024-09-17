Lower Lachlan Athletics
The Lower Lachlan Athletics Carnival were held in West Wyalong recently and all students from Tullibigeal Central School competed well. Congratulations to the following place getters on the day.
Isabella
3rd 8 Years 100m
Alice
3rd 9 Years 100m
Veritty
2nd 12 Years 100m (WR)
2nd 12-13 Years Long Jump (WR)
1st 12-13 Years Shot Put (WR)
3rd 12-13 Years Discus
Abigail
3rd 8-10 Years 800m
Ivy
2nd 12-13 Years 800m
2nd 12-13 Years 1500m
Orabelle
3rd 12-13 Years High Jump
2nd 12-13 Years Shot Put (WR)
Khloe
2nd 11 Years Shot Put (WR)
3rd 11 Years Discus
Ethan
3rd 8-10 Years Long Jump
Bagley Relay
Ty, Ethan, Veritty and Billy.
Veritty, Orabelle and Khloe are heading off to Western Region in various track and field events and Ty, Ethan, Veritty and Billy are going to compete in the Bagley Small Schools relay. The Western Region Athletics Carnival will be held in Dubbo on Friday 20th September 2024.
Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
