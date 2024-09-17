Lower Lachlan Athletics

The Lower Lachlan Athletics Carnival were held in West Wyalong recently and all students from Tullibigeal Central School competed well. Congratulations to the following place getters on the day.

Isabella

3rd 8 Years 100m

Alice

3rd 9 Years 100m

Veritty

2nd 12 Years 100m (WR)

2nd 12-13 Years Long Jump (WR)

1st 12-13 Years Shot Put (WR)

3rd 12-13 Years Discus

Abigail

3rd 8-10 Years 800m

Ivy

2nd 12-13 Years 800m

2nd 12-13 Years 1500m

Orabelle

3rd 12-13 Years High Jump

2nd 12-13 Years Shot Put (WR)

Khloe

2nd 11 Years Shot Put (WR)

3rd 11 Years Discus

Ethan

3rd 8-10 Years Long Jump

Bagley Relay

Ty, Ethan, Veritty and Billy.

Veritty, Orabelle and Khloe are heading off to Western Region in various track and field events and Ty, Ethan, Veritty and Billy are going to compete in the Bagley Small Schools relay. The Western Region Athletics Carnival will be held in Dubbo on Friday 20th September 2024.

Source and Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.