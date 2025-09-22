Lower Lachlan Athletics Carnival

Congratulations to all the Lake Cargelligo Central School students who competed at the Lower Lachlan Athletics Carnival on Friday 29th August!

Lake Cargelligo Central School had a very successful day across all events and proudly finished as runners-up in the overall points—an outstanding achievement made possible by the participation and effort of all their athletes.

The following are students that broke records:

Congratulations to Heath on breaking the long jump record, jumping 4.22m and Brody, breaking the shot put record, throwing 8.32m. Well done, boys!

Congratulations to Heath who was the Senior Boys Age Champion.

The following students were Age Champion Runners-Up:

Jax – Junior Boys

Noah – 11 Years Boys

Paige – Senior Girls

Brody – Senior Boys

“Well done to all competitors for representing LCCS with determination and sportsmanship! Thanks also for the support of the parents who were able to attend.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.