Lots Of Smiles

Two miniature horses and two baby goats put big smiles on the faces of residents at William Beech Gardens in Condobolin recently.

Kerre and Lionel Pearce, along with ‘Rocky’, ‘Pepper’ and the two baby goats spent time at the facility, where residents interacted with the horses and kids, who were more than willing to mingle with delighted residents.

Mattie Makeham also joined in with the holiday season merriment.

“They all absolutely loved them,” Kerre explained.

“Residents patted ‘Rocky’, ‘Pepper’ and the baby goats, talked to them and treated them to lots of love and laughter. Some residents even gave them a hug. It’s a chance for everyone to make new connections and have a great time. They were all very excited to see them and it was wonderful to see the joy on the resident’s faces.”

To make the visit even more special, all the animals dressed up in their best festive finery.