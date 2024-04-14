Lorraine and Dick win at Bridge
Bridge
People are beginning to wander back from holidays before they take off again. I think we will have to chain them to the tables! In any case, welcome back.
We scored in a different, but more correct way recently, but unfortunately, I did not get the details down (obviously we didn’t win), but I do know the winning order. First were Lorraine and Dick, second were Jan and John and third were Judy and Bonnie. Bravo,
We had a beautiful chocolate cake for Lorraine’s birthday. Happy Birthday Lorraine!
Q. Why did the porcupine cross the road?
A. Because he wanted to see his flatmate.
Stay safe.
Bridget.
