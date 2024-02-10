Looking back: Weaving project goes to Orange Hospital

In 2011, a series of sculptures were created to form an integral part of a healing space located in a courtyard at the newly built Orange Bloomfield Hospital.

Coordinator Justin Byrne, from Orange, said, “We are working on the final stages of the artworks for the courtyard as the hospital opens next month. The project has involved a range of communities from Orange and the hospitals drawing area. The concept and designs for the sculptures in this courtyard have come from Condobolin.”

The weaving project includes artworks from all around the region and inspired from the natural surrounding environments. This nature theme, which depicts local flora and fauna, fits into the hospitals aim of creating better health in the region.

Metal frames have been welded under the guidance of sculptor Gabriella Hegyes and they support a woven fabric made from natural grasses and manmade ropes. As the courtyard is open to the sky they will be made weather proof and permanent for at least 8 years with a coating of fibreglass. The weaving team has been lead by Condobolin artist and basket maker Bev Coe.

Further workshops are scheduled over the next 5 weeks at the Western plains regional Development Centre in Condobolin and anyone is welcome to come and join in.

The project is Federally funded through the Australia Council.