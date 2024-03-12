Looking back: The Diocesan Swimming Carnival

17 students from St Joseph’s Catholic School, Condobolin, travelled to Hay on Monday, 2nd March 2009, for the third stage of the Catholic Swimming Carnivals- The Diocesan Swimming Carnival.

Seven students have made it through to the next stage which was held at Homebush on March 26th 2009.

Those students include: Meg Crouch (Senior Girls Relay, Medley, 50m Freestyle, 50m Breaststroke, 50m Backstroke and 100m Freestyle), Jed White (50m Freestyle), Bronte Doyle (50m Butterfly), Tessa Noll (Senior Girls Relay and 50m Butterfly), Daisy Hibbert (Senior Girls Relay), Sarah Coupland (Senior Girls Relay) and Jack Nagle (50m Freestyle).