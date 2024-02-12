Looking back: St. Joseph’s 2012 Primary Leaders Induction

At the St Joseph’s Primary leaders induction was held in the Catholic Church on 13th February, 2012. The school and sports captains formally pledged their acceptance of the responsibility that comes with their leadership positions.

Left to right: Father Gunn, Harry Crouch and Maddison Donnelly (O’Brien Sports Captains), Isabella Swadling and Charlie Weber (School Captains) and Samantha Weber and Cyle Gray (Mercy Sports Captains). Contributed