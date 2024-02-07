Enjoying dinner at the Railway Hotel on Thursday 9/2/12 Front (L-R) Cheryl Pawsey Colleen Doyle Kathy Nagle, Almarie van der Berg. Back: Beverly Phillips, Myrell Coceancic, Marie Worthington and Sandra Ritchie. AC

Looking back: Social outings in Condobolin 2012

ABOVE: Enjoying dinner at the Railway Hotel on Thursday 9/2/12. Front (L-R) Cheryl Pawsey, Colleen Doyle, Kathy Nagle and Almarie van der Berg. Back: Beverly Phillips, Myrell Coceancic, Marie Worthington and Sandra Ritchie. AC

Last Updated: 07/02/2024By

Latest News

We recommend