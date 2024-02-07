Latest News
Looking back: Social outings in Condobolin 2012
ABOVE: Enjoying dinner at the Railway Hotel on Thursday 9/2/12. [...]
Amali is new owner of No Moo 4 U
A dream will become a reality for Amali Haworth when [...]
Cr Carter has a change of heart
Dave Carter has withdrawn his resignation as a Lachlan Shire [...]
Bonnie Merritt named 2024 Lachlan Shire Citizen of the Year
Friday (26 January) community members from across the Shire gathered [...]
Looking back: Harry Crouch competes in Swimming Championships
Harry Crouch competed in the Mountains and Plains Swimming Championships [...]
Looking back: Jacob Smith completes Dakar Rally 2011
In the 34 year history of the Dakar Rally in [...]