Looking back: Saying Farewell to Parnaby’s Store

End of an era and the last day of trading at Parno’s was marked by a party with family and friends in February 2009. ABOVE: L-R back: Fiona & Damien Doyle, Kathy & Chris Parnaby, Gab & James Parnaby, Les Parnaby & Loretta Giblin; front: L-R: William Parnaby, Jessica Krebs, Bronte, Jackson & Lane Doyle; Harry Parnaby, Jayden Krebs. NB: The ‘Chris stance’ of the children!