Looking back: Saying Farewell to Parnaby’s Store
End of an era and the last day of trading at Parno’s was marked by a party with family and friends in February 2009. ABOVE: L-R back: Fiona & Damien Doyle, Kathy & Chris Parnaby, Gab & James Parnaby, Les Parnaby & Loretta Giblin; front: L-R: William Parnaby, Jessica Krebs, Bronte, Jackson & Lane Doyle; Harry Parnaby, Jayden Krebs. NB: The ‘Chris stance’ of the children!
Latest News
Looking back: Five records broken first night of championships
In February 2009 swimming club held the first night of [...]
Looking back: Saying Farewell to Parnaby’s Store
End of an era and the last day of trading [...]
A joyous occasion
The Filipino Australian Community gathered for a Christmas celebration at [...]
Trundle Testical Festival is a success
Media Release Trundle, you have done it again! The inaugural [...]
Terry wins Plan B Initiative
Ungarie has announced their winner of the 2023 Plan B [...]
Aimee joins team
Condobolin Preschool and Childcare Centre welcomed Aimee Golya to the [...]