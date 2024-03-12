Looking back: Rotary Celebration

Members of the Condobolin branch of Rotary International (above) met on the night of 23rd February 2011 to celebrate the Rotary’s 106th birthday.

The event, which was held at the Condobolin RSL, featured presentations to people who had made outstanding contributions to the Condobolin community.

President of the Condobolin Rotary Club Dave Carter said the awards were a sign of Rotary’s appreciation for people who had gone above and beyond their responsibilities to other people in and around the town.

“The recipients were presented with a small gift, a certificate and all the meals were provided by Rotary,” he said.

“These people help with everything around town; they’re real community minded people.”

Rotary’s coveted Paul Harris Fellow Award was also presented on the night to Dave Carter as recognition of his recent philanthropic work.

