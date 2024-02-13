Looking back: Off to the Nationals

The Condobolin High School F1 racing team ‘Illusion’, will soon be heading off to Adelaide in hot pursuit of the National Finals Championship title.

The team will leave for Adelaide on the 25th of February with the competition beginning on the 27th of February.

The team has been working hard over the past three weeks, dedicating all of their spare time to re-designing their F1 car to make it a faster and more efficient model capable of tackling the competition.

Manufacturing Engineer for the team, Jayden Krebs says “Adjustments have included under milling and top milling of the car which included cutting it out underneath to make the air move quicker through it making it faster.

“We have also upgraded to aluminium wheels rather than nylon,” he said.

Team Manager Daniel Heinrich says “We have put all of our spare time into preparation for the Nationals including lunch times, after school and weekends. “We are happy with our progress, we have been moving along very quickly”.

The team will be competing over four days in Adelaide but will also have the chance to undertake some other activities such as a guided tour through a submarine.

They were also fortunate enough to gain seats in the Cummings corporate box for the Clipsal 500.

The team’s families will be travelling to Adelaide with them to support them throughout the competition.

‘Illusion’ thank all of their current sponsors and ask that any businesses interested in sponsoring them please come forward and support their team.