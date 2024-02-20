Looking back: Locals take a shot at stardom

By Jessica Symonds

In the words of Lee Kernaghan, “there’s got to be something in the water” in Lachlan Shire, as more local musicians impress producers of the television talent quest, X-Factor Australia in 2013.

In the wake of Jason Owen’s success in the 2012 competition – the boy from Albert made it to second place under the mentoring of Spice Girl and X-Factor Australia judge, Mel B – auditions for this year’s round of the star-making competition saw a number of talented locals strut their stuff.

Star of 2012’s Condobolin Players production, Disco Inferno, and member of local band ‘Under the Covers’, Emily Murphy could be seeing her name in lights, after displaying her varied talent at the X-Factor Australia auditions in Dubbo recently.

Making an impact with renditions of ‘You’ve got the love’ and ‘Good girl’, Emily was then asked to perform a classical song, displaying her varied skill, Emily sang ‘Panis Angelicus’.

“I think it’d be a great opportunity to make it to the next round,” said Emily.

“But if not, I’m having heaps of fun performing with my new band, ‘Under the Covers’”.

Another local band, ‘3rd Base’, maybe waving goodbye to two of their members, should they ‘make it big’ in the 2013 competition.

Garnering positive responses from producers, band members Renea Lemon and Troy Cobocheck both made the ‘spur of the moment’ decision to enter the auditions in Dubbo at the end of last year.

“A friend told me the auditions were on, and I said, ‘Ok, I’ll have a go’,” related Renea.

For Troy, entering the competition is a chance to “take [his] music to the next level”.

Both entrants went through the same process, first performing in front of a producer, which involved singing two songs and telling them their “story”.

From here, having succeeded in this initial phase, the entrants had to fill out necessary paperwork, and then perform in front of a panel spearheaded by the executive producer, who was joined by two others as judges.

“It turns out it wasn’t too bad,” said Troy, “[the Executive Producer] said he loved it.”

All the musicians are now waiting for a phone call in April, which if they receive it will confirm they have the opportunity to sing in front of a live audience of more than four thousand people, and their chance at breaking into the Australian music industry.

