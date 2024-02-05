Looking back: Hay goes up in smoke

Fire crews from the NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team and Fire and Rescue NSW responded to reports of a fire on a property west of Condobolin on Sunday, 7 February 2021. Upon arrival on scene, crews confirmed that a hay shed was fully involved with fire. Crews remained on scene for some time to ensure the containment of the fire. Image Credit: Condo Rfs Facebook Page.