Looking back: Family fun at Summer Carnival
The Condobolin community had a fantastic time at the Rotary Condobolin (District 9705) Summer Carnival. Held on Sunday, 11 December 2022 in the Condobolin RSL Car Park, the event was enjoyed by many local families. There were market stalls, a complimentary sausage sizzle and soft drink, Ham Wheel, Bungee Trampolines, Laughing Clowns, Catch-A-Duck and entertainment by Deeverse Karaoke. Those in attendance also had the opportunity to have a free No Moo 4 U ice-cream. Image Credits: Kathy Parnaby.
Latest News
