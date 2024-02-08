Looking back: Daryl Nairn is crowned best butcher 2012

Daryl Nairn of Condo Quality Meats was crowned NSW best butcher after winning The Land Newspapers competition in 2012.

Condobolin locals really got behind their favourite butcher, helping him to take an early lead which he maintained for the duration of the competition.

The competition was open to all butchers throughout NSW.

Getting Daryl across the finish line was no mean feat for Condobolin given its size, with competitors in much larger centers including Orange, Bathurst and Tamworth also vying for the title.

Walcha Prime Meats gained an early lead in the competition, but Condo Quality Meats soon caught them and easily outstripped the rest with 38.5% of votes.

Other participants were no match for Condobolin’s army of supporters with the second place getter making it to only 12.7% of votes.

“I’d just like to thank everyone so much for their support,” said Daryl.

“We are so grateful for our customer’s loyalty, and intend to continue supplying Condobolin with quality meat and great service”.

Daryl won $1000 worth of Condabri grain-fed beef for his business.