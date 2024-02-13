Looking back: Chamen’s IGA make generous donation

Chamen’s IGA made a generous donation to Condobolin’s Born to Read foundation of $5114.99 on Monday 13th February 2012.

The donation was part of IGA’s community chest program designed to help community organisations with funding.

Born to Read’s Treasurer Mrs Beverly Martin was there to accept the cheque, and thanked IGA for their generous support.

Born to Read (BtR) has been operating in Condobolin for the last eight years. The dedicated committee is made up of community volunteers who know the importance of reading aloud to children.

Research suggests that reading aloud to your baby is the best investment you can make to their education.

BtR provides a free book and education package to every newborn baby in Condobolin.

They also operate the Joey Reader Program giving children a free book on their first and second birthdays, an alphabet chart when they turn three and a library bag at four, to help prepare them for school.

Once a year they hold a free concert to promote reading in a fun and interactive way.