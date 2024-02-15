Looking back at the dusty days of 2019

Dust Storms inundated the Lachlan Shire in the start of 2019. ABOVE: This dust storm rolled into the Kiacatoo area during February 2019. MB; and BELOW: Tullibigeal Central School students had just finished their annual Swimming Carnival when Mother Nature delivered yet another Dust Storm to the village. Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.