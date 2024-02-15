Looking back at the dusty days of 2019
Dust Storms inundated the Lachlan Shire in the start of 2019. ABOVE: This dust storm rolled into the Kiacatoo area during February 2019. MB; and BELOW: Tullibigeal Central School students had just finished their annual Swimming Carnival when Mother Nature delivered yet another Dust Storm to the village. Image Credit: Tullibigeal Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Looking back at the dusty days of 2019
Dust Storms inundated the Lachlan Shire in the [...]
Award winners
The Condobolin RSL Pipe Band took part in the Parkes [...]
Meet local drought adoption officer
Bonnie Mitchell is the Central West Drought Adoption Officer, and [...]
2023 CPS Year Six cohort farewelled at a special assembly
Condobolin Public School held their Year Six celebration event on [...]
Redevelopment of the Bogan Gate General Store
The owner of Bogan Gate Pub, Neil Schembri, is pleased [...]
2024 School Leaders announced
ABOVE: The 2024 St Joseph’s Parish School Condobolin Leadership Team [...]