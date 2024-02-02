Looking back at the 2021 Australia Day run

The Condobolin Veteran, Vintage and Restoration Club Inc held an Australia Day run to Gum Bend Lake on 26 January 2021.

Members assembled at Memorial Park with their Australian made cars and tractors. In total 16 cars and four tractors took part in the event. All vehicles were over 30 years old.

The group began by travelling up William Street, doing a lap of the main street (Bathurst Street), heading up past the Condobolin Pool and out the Melrose road, and then back behind the Golf Course and then on to Gum Bend Lake.

Once at the Lake, members enjoyed a sausage sizzle for lunch. They also lined up all the vehicles for photographs.

“Everyone really seemed to enjoy themselves,” Condobolin Veteran, Vintage and Restoration Club Inc Secretary Scott Wallder said.

“It was a lovely outing for the Club and its members.”

The Condobolin Veteran, Vintage and Restoration Club Inc usually hold different runs to various locations throughout the year. They also participate in ANZAC Day and the annual Condobolin Show.

The Club now has 100 members, and they are always happy to welcome new additions.

“Anyone can be a member,” Mr Wallder explained.

“You might have an engine you are restoring, or and old vehicle you might be looking at doing up. You can always talk to a current member to find out what being part of the Club is like.”

The Condobolin Veteran, Vintage and Restoration Club Inc meets on the third Thursday of the month at the Condobolin RSL Club. If you would like to find out more contact Scott Wallder on 0427 209 844.