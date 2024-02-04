Looking back at memories in Tullibigeal 2020

On Australia Day 2020, Lachlan Shire Mayor John Medcalf OAM and Councillor Elaine Bendall paid respects to former Councillor Max Frankel by unveiling a plaque at the Tullibigeal Community Hall.

The former councillor passed away on 22 November 2018, midway through his final term on Council. Max was widely regarded as a valuable and well-respected Councillor, having served on the Council for 27 years from 1991 to 2018, including a term as Deputy Mayor in 2005/06.

Max was passionate about his role as a Councillor and always advocated strongly for Ward D and the Tullibigeal community. However, Max was also very aware that he represented Lachlan Shire and he always considered the impact of every decision on the entire community. He regularly attended functions and was well known throughout the Shire.

Mayor Medcalf, when unveiling the plaque, said, “On behalf of the Tullibigeal Progress Association and Lachlan Shire Council we dedicate this plaque to Max Frankel as a mark of thanks and appreciation for his tireless commitment to the community of Tullibigeal.”

In recent years Councillor Frankel was the Council Ambassador to the Penrith Alliance. He was also a member of Council’s Internal Audit and Risk Committee and he was Council’s delegate to the Tullibigeal Hall, Cemetery and Recreation Ground Management Committee.

During his time on Council, Max achieved many improvements for the community. These include the construction of the Tullibigeal Memorial Hall, upgrade of Tullibigeal Road and development of the Tullibigeal Memorial Park and Freedom Camping area. Upgrades were also made to the Tullibigeal Cemetery and the Tullibigeal Recreation Ground and Racecourse. In 2017 his achievements were recognised at the Local Government NSW Annual Conference with an award for Outstanding Service.

At the November 2018 ordinary Council meeting a minute silence was observed in memory of Councillor Frankel. The Mayor of Lachlan Shire, Councillor John Medcalf who was also elected to Council in 1991 with Councillor Frankel, said “Max’s contribution to the Lachlan Shire was invaluable and his knowledge of Local Government and insight to the issues that are important to his community will be missed. He was an important member of the Council team and provided valuable assistance and support to me personally.” Press Release.