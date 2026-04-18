Lockerbie takes out another top title

Compiled by Melissa Blewitt

The Lockerbie, Condobolin team of Louise and Alex Wells, Robert and Belinda Neal, took out the top title at the 26th annual Central Western Association of Agricultural Shows Central West NSW Shows Maiden Merino Ewe Competition.

The competition sees the first and second placed teams from the recent Merino flock ewe competitions in Trundle, Parkes and Condobolin against each other.

“A new team of judges assessed these prize-winning flocks; Drew Chapman of Hinesville and West Plains Poll studs, Delegate and Anthony Frost, Thalabah stud, Laggan,” a post on the Condobolin Show Society Facebook Page read.

“The Lockerbie sheep are Gundarimbah-blood, classed by Tom Kirk.

“Runner-up flock was awarded to Cranley and Georgie Gowing of Trundle, clients of Darriwell Merino and Poll studs.”