Locals do very well

Condobolin’s Danielle Thompson (ABOVE LEFT) and Andrew Brasnett (ABOVE RIGHT) recently contested the State Singles Champion of Champions for ladies and men in Sydney against players from all over the state which included past and current State and Australian players. Andrew met with mixed results and unfortunately did not progress past the sectional play. Danielle won all her games in the sectional play which included a great come from behind win over Lee Benson from Wenty Leagues who won this event in 2018 and is a current state player after being down 18 to 6 winning her section and advancing to the finals. Unfortunately, Danielle lost to Kurri Kurri’s Tanya Ware in an epic struggle 25 to 22 after leading 22 to 21, Tanya having a lot of titles and being a sectionals winner in 2021 and quarter finalist in 2022 at the Australian Open. A great effort by both our players against extremely talented opposition. Information and images contributed.