Locals attend Remote First Aid Training

By Hayley Egan

On Thursday 28th and Friday 29th August, a Free 2-day Remote First Aid Training event was held at the SRA Meeting Room in Condobolin.

Condobolin and Districts Landcare hosted the event with funding from the FRRR (Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal) and training from Agri Training Solutions, who travelled from Queensland.

The course involved real-life emergency scenario training, CPR for adults and infants, bleeding control and wound care, bandaging techniques, lessons on how to direct ambulances to remote locations and lessons on how to build confidence to act in an emergency.

“It was such a pleasure to come and deliver training in Condo! We had a great time and the participants excelled” said Agri Training Solutions.

These are all vital skills for living and working in remote areas.