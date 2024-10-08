Local juniors recognised

Lachlan District Junior League presented the end of season awards during Grand Final Day on Saturday, 7 September. Three Condobolin Junior Rugby League players, Rachel Grimmond, Keiron Nixon-Croaker and Kyron Nixon-Croaker picked up awards after stellar season on the field. Rachel Grimmond collected the Lachlan District Under 14s Tag Best and Fairest trophy. She was also named the Lachlan District Overall Best and Fairest International Tag winner. Keiron Nixon-Croaker was named Lachlan District Under 14’s Tackle Best and Fairest for 2024. Kyron Nixon-Croaker won the Lachlan District Under 16’s Tackle Best and Fairest. Kyron had a massive year, as he also collected the Lachlan District Overall Best and Fairest Tackle Trophy.