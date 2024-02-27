Local cases of three day sickness in cattle

Since mid-January a number of local producers have made reports of sick cattle with signs consistent with BEF infection. Blood samples confirming BEF have been collected from cattle in both the Forbes and Parkes areas.

Bovine Ephemeral Fever (BEF) is a viral disease of cattle that is transmitted by mosquitos. Affected animals are usually only sick for a few days, hence it is also known by the term Three-Day Sickness.

The distribution of BEF is dependant on the spread of the mosquito vectors. It is established in northern Australia and along the eastern seaboard, and outbreaks in our local area are infrequent. They tend to be the result of climatic conditions allowing movement of carrier mosquitos.

Signs of BEF are a sudden onset of high fever and depression, drooling and a stringy nasal discharge, watery eyes and inappetence. Affected animals often shiver, develop a shifting lameness and become reluctant to move. The fever may cause abortion in pregnant animals. Heavily conditioned animals, especially bulls, are most significantly affected – they can go down and refuse to move which puts them at risk of secondary complications like pneumonia, and muscle and nerve damage. Lighter stock and calves under 12 months of age tend to only have mild disease.

While in the vast majority of cases the disease runs a short course with rapid recovery, heavier and more valuable animals can really be knocked around. Temporary infertility can also be an issue in affected bulls. Nursing care, and veterinary advice and treatment from your local private vet should be considered for these animals. While a vaccine is available to protect cattle from BEF, it is not practical to embark on a vaccination program when the virus is already active in the district.

If you have any questions about BEF, feel free to reach out a District Vet – call the Forbes Office 6850 1600, or direct Nik Cronin (0429 499 284), Danielle Plummer (0438 842 365). For questions about treatment of affected animals you should get in touch with your local private vet.

Contributed by Central West Local Land Services District Vet Nik Cronin (based in Forbes).