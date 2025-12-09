Local bowlers contest the NSW Mixed Pairs

Laurie Thompson, Danielle Thompson, Phil Barnard, Marilyn Seton, Rachael Bendall, Darren Seton, Cathy Thompson, Grant Davis, Pauline Dimos, Brayden Davis, Sam Davis, and Dave Carter Jnr played in the NSW Mixed Pairs played at the Parkes Railway Bowling Club recently. Rachael and Phil went on to the Finals in Orange but unfortunately were defeated. Image Contributed.