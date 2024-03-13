Life Membership for Ian

Ian “Grimmy” Grimshaw has been awarded a Life Membership of the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association.

The presentation was made prior to the commencement of the Condobolin Under 17s night match against Forbes at the SRA Turf wicket on Friday, 1 March.

He has been coaching in the Condobolin Junior Cricket Association since 2018.

“Like many parents do, he stepped up to help coach his son Xavier’s team and we have been lucky enough to have him every year since,” Condobolin Junior Cricket Association President Brayden Davis said.

“So many young cricketers have learnt skills and if it wasn’t for Grimmy, and others like him, Condo Junior Cricket would not be in the strong position it is today.

“Ian is also a badged umpire which goes to show his passion for the sport. The knowledge he has is immeasurable and Grimmy is always happy to share this with our volunteer parents. Sometimes cricket rules can be obscure and having Grimmy around to clarify things has been an amazing asset.

“It has been noted by other towns that our Turf pitch is the most consistent in the district. This takes hours upon hours of rolling, watering, and leveling.

“Grimmy is the leader of all this and everything he does is in a voluntary capacity. We would not have the tools, like a roller and new mower, if it wasn’t for him.

“Ian researched and found this equipment for the whole cricketing community to benefit from. This is something that we are all very thankful for.

“On behalf of Condobolin Junior Cricket Association and Condo cricket in general we would like to award a Life Membership to Ian ‘Grimmy’ Grimshaw,” he concluded.