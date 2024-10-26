Learning to share

Trundle Central School Kindergarten students spent their first day of term 4 on Monday 14th October by learning all about sharing objects equally. Students used Tiny teddies as examples, they were also yummy!! Source and Image Credits: Trundle Central School Facebook page.

