Latest News
Seven junior Rams contest Grand Finals
Seven Condobolin Junior Rugby League players contested Grand Finals at [...]
Learning to share
Trundle Central School Kindergarten students spent their first day of [...]
Saying Farewell to year 12
The Lake Cargelligo Central School Year 12 Farewell Assembly was [...]
Learning about introduced and native animals
Sally from Lake Cowal Conservation Centre (LCCC) visited West Wyalong [...]
Sports Club Play Area upgrade
The Condobolin Sports Club Play Area has a new fence [...]
Warwick and Emma create bench for fundraiser
Trundle Central School sent a huge thankyou to Warwick Rippon [...]