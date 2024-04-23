Learning to Felt

Lake Cargelligo Central School Stage 5 Agriculture students were studying goat production during Term 1. They had a fun morning learning how to felt. This has helped them understand how fleeces are processed and can be used in various ways whilst also assessing the properties like texture and colour. “Thank you to Laken from 78 Designs for sharing her skills with us and hosting us for a fun morning! Watch out for our creations at the Show in August.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.