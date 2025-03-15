Learning the ropes

Alaster Jenkins from Lake Cargelligo with his son Jaxon at the Forbes sheep sale on Tuesday, 4 February. “Never too young to learn the ropes!!” a post on the Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co Facebook Page read. Image Credit: Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co Facebook Page.

Last Updated: 12/03/2025By

