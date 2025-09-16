Learning new skills as CPS play a quick game of tennis

Public School had perfect weather for a game of tennis on Thursday, 28 August. Students loved learning new skills and playing a quick game of doubles! Image Credit: Condobolin Public School Facebook page.

