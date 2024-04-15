Learning Life Saving Skills

The Tullibigeal Progress Association recently invited the Tullibigeal Central School secondary students and staff along to learn the correct procedure of operation for an AED unit.

This was run by the wonderful Paramedics from Lake Cargelligo Ambulance. An AED unit has been installed at the rear of the toilet block at Pioneer Park. This is so great for the community!

Source and Image Credits: Tullibigeal Central School Newsletter.