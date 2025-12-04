Learning how to deal with chemicals correctly

At the Condobolin High School Ag Plot recently, students spent two days learning the correct way to clean up and measure chemical spills safely. “These skills are vital for working with chemicals in agricultural environments. A big thank you to Kim from TAFE for supporting us and sharing her expertise!” a post on the Condobolin High School Facebook Page read. Image Credits: Condobolin High School Facebook Page.

