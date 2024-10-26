Learning about sheep production

During Term 3 in Ag Tech, Ungarie Central School Year 9/10 students learned about sheep production.

As part of the unit, they spent their time learning and practising basic sheep-handling skills and husbandry tasks,using the school sheep.

Students demonstrated their skills in being able to quietly bring the sheep into the yards, put them into the race, weigh them using the electronic scales, calibrate the drenchgun and drench to their weight.

They also had to show off their skills in being able to catch and throw a sheep – a brave few “tackled” Buddy, who is currently weighing in at 120kg, which is twice the weight of the students who used him for the demo!

While in the race, students also mouthed the sheep, to guestimate their age according to their teeth.

Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.