Learning about mummification
In Stage 4 History, Tottenham Central School students are learning about Ancient Egypt. As part of this topic, they learn about the mummification process. On Friday 5th July, they mummified some oranges using a similar process to what they used thousands of years ago. After the holidays the students will unwrap their oranges and see how successful they were! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.
Latest News
Secondary students travel to Parkes
The Trundle Central School Secondary Reward Excursion to Parkes was [...]
Supporting U14 Junior Netball team
West Wyalong Armstrong Toyota are proud sponsors of the West [...]
Abby, Angus and Monique represent the next generation of leaders
Abby Byrnes (Lake Cargelligo), Angus Baker (Tottenham) and Monique Morgan [...]
Learning about mummification
In Stage 4 History, Tottenham Central School students are learning [...]
Restraint Checks securing child safety
Child restraint checking initiatives are committed to securing child safety [...]
Having fun at an art workshop
The Nyngan Local Aboriginal Land Council held an art workshop [...]