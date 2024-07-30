Learning about mummification

In Stage 4 History, Tottenham Central School students are learning about Ancient Egypt. As part of this topic, they learn about the mummification process. On Friday 5th July, they mummified some oranges using a similar process to what they used thousands of years ago. After the holidays the students will unwrap their oranges and see how successful they were! Source and Image Credits: Tottenham Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 25/07/2024By

Latest News

We recommend