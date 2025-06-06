Leading the way

Condobolin’s Charlie Wrigley took part in the GenAngus Future Leaders Program, which was held in Launceston, Tasmania from 26 to 30 May. “He is actively involved in his family’s Angus seedstock, commercial cattle, and cropping business,” a post on the Angus Youth Australia Facebook Page read. “His agricultural journey has been shaped by a range of experiences, including attending boarding school, working on a 2.4-million-hectare cattle station for two years, and completing a Bachelor of Business (Agriculture) at Marcus Oldham in Geelong. “He is deeply passionate about agriculture and values the opportunities and connections he has gained within the industry. “With a strong network of like-minded individuals, he looks forward to making the most of future opportunities in the sector,” the post concluded. Image Credit: Angus Youth Australia Facebook Page.