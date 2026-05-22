Leadership Students Create Mosaic Art

On Wednesday 29th April, Ungarie Central School Year 5 & 6 leadership students led by Mrs Lisa Payne crafted a beautiful multi-coloured tile mosaic near the Front Office, using recycled tiles from previous projects. What a stunning piece of art! Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 20/05/2026By

Latest News

Rams victorious

22/05/2026|

Condobolin Rugby Union MATCH REPORT - ROUND 4 Condo VS [...]

We recommend