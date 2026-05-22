Leadership Students Create Mosaic Art
On Wednesday 29th April, Ungarie Central School Year 5 & 6 leadership students led by Mrs Lisa Payne crafted a beautiful multi-coloured tile mosaic near the Front Office, using recycled tiles from previous projects. What a stunning piece of art! Source and Image Credits: Ungarie Central School Facebook page.
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