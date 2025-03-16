LCCS welcome new staff member

Lake Cargelligo Central School recently welcomed Mr Chris Benson to their school staff team. Chris has joined the schools grounds maintenance team, bringing with him a variety of skills. Having the extra staff member has meant that jobs are completed in a timely manner, improving the appearance of the school grounds. Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.

Last Updated: 12/03/2025By

Latest News

Jaden selected!

17/03/2025|

Congratulations to Jaden Glasson who has been selected in the [...]

We recommend