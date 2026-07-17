LCCS says goodbye to Miss Langham

Lake Cargelligo Central School recently announced that they were losing some of their dedicated staff members at the end of term two.

“Miss Langham has been a valued member of our secondary team and has built strong relationships with students, particularly through her role as Year Advisor for Year 11.” read a post on the schools Facebook page.

“We thank Tilly for her commitment to our students and wish her every success as she relocates and begins the next chapter of her teaching career. She will be greatly missed.” the post concluded.

Source and Image Credit: Lake Cargelligo Central School Facebook page.