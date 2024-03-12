LCCS Open Classrooms

On Tuesday 20th February, Lake Cargelligo Central School had a great afternoon with open classrooms, allowing parents and carers to enter the classrooms and interact with their children in class. This was followed by the opportunity to meet the teachers in an informal setting. “We would like to thank those who were able to join us.” read a post on the schools Facebook page. Source and Image Credits: Lake Cargelligo Central Schools Facebook page.