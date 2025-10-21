Laurie into Final
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls
Last Wednesday Max Johnson and Cary L’Estrange won the day defeating Paul Nicholl and Graham McDonald, in the other game Lisa Rosberg, Mark Marshall and Ian Laing defeated Michael Coe, Ray Burns and Rachael Coleman.
On Sunday, Don Jackson, Mark Marshall and Neil McDonald, defeated Lisa Rosberg, David McDonald and P. Satori, and Paul Nicholl and Bill Cunningham defeated Michael Coe and Cary L’Estrange.
A Semi Final in the Major Singles was played between Michael Waller and Laurie Thompson. Cobber was ahead all the way until the twenty first end where Laurie caught him and went on to take the last three ends winning the game twenty-five to nineteen.
Congratulations to Cathy and Daneille Thompson who had a decisive win in the Mid-West Pairs and now will compete in the State Pairs.
The Spring Business House Competition starts next week, Thursday the 30th October
Sunday Meat Run, names in by 12:30 for a 1pm start. Wednesday Bowls names in by 1:30 for a 2pm start. All are welcome.
Contributed.
Latest News
Class of 1966
Looking back at history in Tullibigeal. Brian Henderson posted this [...]
Laurie into Final
Condobolin Sports Club Bowls Last Wednesday Max Johnson and Cary [...]
Annual Field Day held
NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development held their [...]
Giving and Thanksgiving
The community of All Saints Anglican Church Condobolin have rallied [...]
Final Year 12 Assembly
By Hayley Egan On Monday 22nd September, Tottenham Central School [...]
Gaining Conservation knowledge
By Melissa Blewitt On Thursday, 18 September community members who [...]