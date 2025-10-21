Laurie into Final

Condobolin Sports Club Bowls

Last Wednesday Max Johnson and Cary L’Estrange won the day defeating Paul Nicholl and Graham McDonald, in the other game Lisa Rosberg, Mark Marshall and Ian Laing defeated Michael Coe, Ray Burns and Rachael Coleman.

On Sunday, Don Jackson, Mark Marshall and Neil McDonald, defeated Lisa Rosberg, David McDonald and P. Satori, and Paul Nicholl and Bill Cunningham defeated Michael Coe and Cary L’Estrange.

A Semi Final in the Major Singles was played between Michael Waller and Laurie Thompson. Cobber was ahead all the way until the twenty first end where Laurie caught him and went on to take the last three ends winning the game twenty-five to nineteen.

Congratulations to Cathy and Daneille Thompson who had a decisive win in the Mid-West Pairs and now will compete in the State Pairs.

The Spring Business House Competition starts next week, Thursday the 30th October

Sunday Meat Run, names in by 12:30 for a 1pm start. Wednesday Bowls names in by 1:30 for a 2pm start. All are welcome.

Contributed.