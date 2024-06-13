Large scale Base Metal discovery at Rip n Tear Prospect near Condobolin

Results of Diamond Drilling activities at the Talisman Mining Limited’s Rip n Tear Prospect, located near Condobolin, underscore the project’s potential as a large-scale base metal discovery.

The Company announced significant findings, revealing extensive lead, silver, and zinc mineralisation at the Rip n Tear Prospect of the Lachlan Project in NSW Friday, 24 May in an Australian Stock Exchange statement.

The most notable results include a 156 metre intersection with high lead and silver grades, and the confirmed mineralised system now stretches over 2.6 kilometres with widths up to 200 metres.

Rip n Tear is located approximately 35 kilometres north of Condobolin on EL8615 and approximately 20 kilometrs north-west of the Company’s Durnings discovery. Both Rip n Tear and Durnings were discovered as part of a 7,200 metre RC drilling campaign completed in late 2023 within the Lachlan Project area.

“These latest results from extensional diamond drilling at Rip n Tear provide further encouragement for a major new base metals discovery at this emerging prospect,” Talisman’s Managing Director, Andrew Munckton, said.

“These latest results demonstrate the continuity of the lead-silver-zinc mineralised horizon, hosted in a folded and faulted sequence of sediments, over a strike extent of more than 2.6 kilometres and downhole widths up to 200 metres.

“This clearly demonstrates the significant scale of the discovery. Mineralisation at Rip n Tear appears to be near stratiform mineralization hosted in a coarse and porous sandstone unit.

“Importantly, the latest diamond drilling has intersected some zones of higher-grade material of up to 7.4 per cent Pb and 56g/t Ag over a down-hole width of 10 metres near the base of the mineralized sequence.

“The geology team are investigating this style of mineralization to confirm its origin and determine the extent and nature of the high-grade zone.

“This ongoing work will provide detailed geological context to the mineralization, which appears to be extensive, consistent and detectable with geophysics.

“It is important to remember that we are still early in the exploration phase at the Rip n Tear Prospect and with detailed geological work there is potential to unlock further high-grade zones within the system”.