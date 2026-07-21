Landcare project encourages farmers to rethink ag waste

Condobolin District Landcare is proud to be partnering with NetWaste on a region-wide project targeting farm waste.

The AgWaste project aims to raise awareness about the responsible management and disposal of waste generated through everyday farming practices across the central west.

“The kind of rubbish we’re talking about includes old tyres, fencing wire, poly pipe, and plastics from silage and silo bags, among other materials,” explained Central West Regional Landcare Coordinator, Danielle Littlewood.

“We know there’s a lot of this type of waste that ends up buried or burnt on farm, which can create ongoing environmental problems, potentially impacting soil health, water quality, livestock, wildlife, and the broader landscape.”

In the first instance, farmers are encouraged to take any ag waste to their local council waste facility, NetWaste Environmental Learning Advisor, Bill Tink explained, but to check with the facility first.

“Before loading up the trailer, it’s worth checking with your local council or waste facility about what agricultural waste they can accept, how it needs to be transported and whether

• Correctly covered load of farm waste. Image Credit: NetWaste.any fees apply. Some materials cost money to dispose of because they require specialised handling, transport or recycling,” Mr Tink said.

“There may be other materials that can’t be accepted locally, but you’ll be able to get advice from staff at your local waste facility about your options,” Mr Tink added.

“Through the AgWaste project we aim to give farmers the knowledge and confidence to manage their agricultural waste safely, legally and responsibly,” Ms Littlewood explained. “Ultimately, we hope to reduce the amount of waste that’s stockpiled, buried or burnt on farms, while increasing opportunities for recycling and reuse in the central west.”

Across the region the project will encourage farmers to think about the longer-term impact of inappropriate waste disposal practices, including burning or burying waste on farm.

“Over the next few months, we will be sharing information, with a focus on a different farm waste topic each month. We encourage farmers and smaller landowners to keep an eye out and learn more about the options available, so they can manage their agricultural waste responsibly,” explained Local Landcare Coordinator, Tasha Hurley. “We always encourage the safe and responsible transport of waste and remind everyone to secure and cover loads before hitting the road,” Mr Tink said.

“By disposing of agricultural waste responsibly and ensuring loads are properly secured during transport, we can all play a part in protecting our local environment,” Mr Tink concluded.

Your Council Waste contact: Condobolin Community Recycling Centre, 55 Boona Rd, Condobolin NSW 2877

Waste & Recycling Services: (02) 6895 1900 or 1800 316 598

https://www.lachlan.nsw.gov.au/Everyday-Living/Waste-and-Recycling/Waste-Facilities

This initiative is made possible by the NSW Landcare Enabling Program, a collaboration between Local Land Services and Landcare NSW supported by the NSW Government.

Media Release (Condobolin and Districts Landcare and NetWaste)